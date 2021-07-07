SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Insperity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of NSP opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.54. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.