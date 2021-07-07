SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $186,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

