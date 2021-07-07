SG Americas Securities LLC Has $970,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 781.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,767,000 after buying an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 285.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,221,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,035,000 after buying an additional 904,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $152,358,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,035,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,697. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXG opened at $192.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

