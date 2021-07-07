SG Americas Securities LLC Has $993,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 513,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.