SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

