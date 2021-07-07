SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,315 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Haemonetics by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.