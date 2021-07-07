SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 354,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,900,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 343,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

