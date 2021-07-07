Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SIELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIELY remained flat at $$5.28 during trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. Shanghai Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
About Shanghai Electric Group
