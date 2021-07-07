Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SIELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIELY remained flat at $$5.28 during trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91. Shanghai Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

