Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 2,514 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $16,202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

