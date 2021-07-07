SHIELD Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $106,239.10 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,517.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.21 or 0.06826072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.08 or 0.01495111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00404183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00156353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00636912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00416186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00346474 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

