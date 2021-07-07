Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.56% of Shift4 Payments worth $103,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

FOUR traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,336. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.