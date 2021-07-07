ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SWAV opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,441,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

