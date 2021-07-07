Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $2,452,686.60.

DoorDash stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.05. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

