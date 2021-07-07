Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Rises By 18.9%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,513,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

NYSE FOF opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

