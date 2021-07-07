Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 16.9%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

DSX stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

