Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Declines By 17.1%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DFLYF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

