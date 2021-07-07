Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Declines By 17.1%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 498,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DFLYF stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.
Draganfly Company Profile
