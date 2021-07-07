Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Drops By 16.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 10,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
FITB opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,924,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.