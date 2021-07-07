Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Drops By 16.8%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 10,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FITB opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,924,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

