Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Declines By 16.6%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 453,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $14,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

