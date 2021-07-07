Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Increases By 18.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.