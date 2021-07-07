Short Interest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Grows By 18.0%

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 635,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.