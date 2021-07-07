Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Decreases By 15.9%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 125,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

