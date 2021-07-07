Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declines By 15.8%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 993,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

REV Group stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

