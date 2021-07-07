Short Interest in SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Decreases By 15.7%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 1,089,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 821,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

WNDW stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 2.80. SolarWindow Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

