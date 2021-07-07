Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Rises By 18.5%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 634,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

