Showcase Trading 27.5% Lower This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Showcase has a total market cap of $442,614.85 and $120,073.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00048343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00135796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00165385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,879.18 or 1.00118686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00972084 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

