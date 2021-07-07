SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of SI-BONE worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,124 shares of company stock worth $4,820,757 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $961.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

