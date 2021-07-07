Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.73

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.73 and last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 85755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.53.

SIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$63,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,833,602. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380 in the last three months.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

