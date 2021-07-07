SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

