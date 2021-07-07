Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. 533,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.