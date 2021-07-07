Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

