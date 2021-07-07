Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Hold”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SFFYF. ING Group raised Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Signify from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Signify from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Signify has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.