SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 956,547 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

