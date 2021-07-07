Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Critical Analysis

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

86.3% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Simon Property Group and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 9.10 $1.11 billion $9.11 14.01 Sino Land $759.46 million 15.31 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sino Land.

Risk & Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Simon Property Group pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 24.94% 40.13% 3.32% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 10 7 0 2.33 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $130.07, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Sino Land on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.