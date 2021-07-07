Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.25. 16,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,732,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $35,346,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

