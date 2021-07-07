SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of SMART Global worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 214.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.