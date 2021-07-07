SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

