SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.34 million.SMART Global also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

