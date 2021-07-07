SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.
SMART Global stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21.
SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
About SMART Global
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
