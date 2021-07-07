SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

SMART Global stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

