Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

