Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $72,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

