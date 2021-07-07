Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835,121 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Smartsheet were worth $97,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,596.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,265 shares of company stock valued at $18,700,966. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

