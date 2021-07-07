Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 838.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 2.9% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,883,000 after acquiring an additional 793,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 715,307 shares of company stock worth $173,229,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.36. 80,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,438. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

