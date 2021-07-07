Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce sales of $519.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $513.00 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $458.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

