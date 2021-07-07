Solanium (SLIM) Hits Market Cap of $8.51 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $176,345.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00132792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00165535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.70 or 0.99988097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.49 or 0.00974833 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

