Sologenic (SOLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $416,964.00

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $198.21 million and $416,964.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00133148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00165945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,563.75 or 1.00010711 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.52 or 0.00985288 BTC.

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,299 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

