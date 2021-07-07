Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) PT Set at C$0.42 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 target price on Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

