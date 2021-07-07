S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Boosted by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 147.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 6.0% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned about 2.43% of S&P Global worth $2,065,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $418.53. 12,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,685. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $416.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.08.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

