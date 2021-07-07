SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Trading 5.3% Higher

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 4,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides financial products and services to personal customers, companies, and organizations in Northern Norway. The company offers various savings, lending, and insurance products, as well as payment services. Its activities also include hedging instruments and trading in interest rate and currency instruments; hedging instruments in the commodity derivatives market; sale of Norwegian bonds and certificates, as well as bond market issues; purchase and sale of equities and fund units; and provision of corporate finance and investment banking services, as well as trading and investment advice services.

