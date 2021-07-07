Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $1.10 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00166088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,821.81 or 1.00244163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00975160 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.