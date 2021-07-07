SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 1.40% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 125,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80.

